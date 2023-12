The losses of russia in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Wednesday, December 13, amounted to 850 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 341,500 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 18 tanks, 10 UAVs and 15 AFVs.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 12/13/23 were approximately:

personnel - about 341,500 (+ 850) people eliminated;

tanks - 5,682 (+ 18) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 10,594 (+ 15) units;

artillery systems - 8,076 (+ 3) units;

MLRS - 919 units;

air defense means - 605 units;

aircraft - 324 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 6,173 (+ 10) units;

cruise missiles - 1,596 units;

ships/boats - 22 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 10,662 (+ 12) units;

special equipment - 1,176 (+ 6) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has released data on russian losses near Avdiivka since the start of the offensive in October. In particular, the enemy lost more than 13,000 of its military, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

In November, it was reported that, according to Western officials, the aggressor state of the russian federation lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as of December 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine estimates the total losses of russia at about 340,650 occupiers.