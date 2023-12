The United States has released data on russian losses near Avdiyivka since the offensive began in October. In particular, we are talking about more than 13,000 russian military personnel, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

This was reported by the spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, in an interview for CNN, citing newly declassified intelligence.

"Since the offensive began in October, according to our estimates, the russian military has suffered more than 13,000 casualties along the Avdiyivka-Novopavlivka axis and more than 220 combat vehicles - the equivalent of six maneuver battalions in equipment alone," Watson said.

She added that russian dictator Vladimir Putin "still wants to conquer" Ukraine, but his attempted offensive has not led to "any strategic gains."

Also, according to declassified U.S. intelligence, the press secretary said, "Russia appears to believe that a military stalemate that will last throughout the winter will reduce Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give russia an advantage, despite russian losses and permanent shortage of trained personnel, ammunition, and equipment."

"Putin is clearly watching what's going on in Congress -- and we need Congress to act this month to support Ukraine at a difficult time," Watson added.

As earlier reported, the United States warned Ukraine that they have the opportunity to provide financial assistance for only a few weeks. There are no guarantees regarding future deliveries.

At the same time, Reuters writes that the Administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to make concessions on strengthening border crossing rules for migrants in order to get Republican votes to help Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic troop group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, reported that two days ago, the russian occupying forces launched a massive offensive on the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka Axes.

Earlier, the Armed Forces said that the enemy had concentrated more than 40,000 soldiers on the Avdiyivka Axis, and the activity of the infantry was not decreasing. The losses of the russians are about 300-400 people; the enemy continues to raise reserves.