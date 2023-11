Western officials estimate that the aggressor state, the russian federation, lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.

Western officials told The Guardian on condition of anonymity at a briefing for journalists.

Thus, Western officials included both injured persons and irreversible losses of russians in this assessment. Also, according to them, in the fiercest battles near Avdiyivka, the occupiers lose from 500 to 1,000 people a day.

At the same time, officials said that Ukraine's counteroffensive on the Zaporizhzhia front has essentially ended, although it is believed that groups numbering up to three brigades have crossed the Dnieper near Kherson.

"Neither side is capable of conducting a decisive operation on land," one of the officials said.

It noted that despite success in crossing the river, officials said they expect Ukraine will likely be able to make only incremental progress "one village at a time," similar to the summer effort south of Orikhov and Velyka Novosilka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total number of losses of the russian army as of the morning of Thursday, November 16, since the beginning of the invasion, is 315,620 soldiers.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that in a few days, the battle for Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region has become the most expensive for the aggressor state of russia in the entire full-scale war against Ukraine in terms of losses of equipment and human resources.