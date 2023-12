Russia did not achieve serious success in Ukraine since beginning of 2022 - US intelligence

The aggressor state of russia has lost 87% of the total number of ground troops it had before the invasion of Ukraine, and two-thirds of its tanks. Despite such use of resources, the russian federation failed to achieve serious success.

A source familiar with the declassified US intelligence assessment provided to Congress told CNN on Wednesday, December 13.

The war with Ukraine has sharply set aside 15 years of russian efforts to modernize its ground forces, the publication writes. According to U.S. intelligence estimates, of the 360,000 troops that made up russia's ground forces before the invasion, including contract servicemen and conscripts, russia lost 315,000 on the battlefield. Also, 2,200 out of 3,500 tanks of the russian federation, 4,400 out of 13,600 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers were destroyed, which is 32% of losses.

"As of the end of November, russia had lost more than a quarter of its pre-invasion stockpile of ground troops. This reduced the complexity and scope of russian offensive operations, which have not been able to achieve serious success in Ukraine since the beginning of 2022," the assessment reads.

Despite significant losses in people and equipment, russian dictator vladimir putin wants to continue the aggression, and US officials believe that Kyiv is unlikely to make any significant progress in the coming months, CNN notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine is 341,500 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 tanks, 10 UAVs and 15 armored combat vehicles.

The United States has released data on russian losses near Avdiyivka since the offensive began in October. In particular, we are talking about more than 13,000 russian military personnel, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

In November, it was reported that Western officials estimated that the aggressor state, the russian federation, had lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.