The Chairman of the Supreme Court, Stanislav Kravchenko, transfers UAH 200,000 to the Armed Forces of Ukraine every month.

This is evidenced by changes in his property status, published in the register of declarations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, Kravchenko made charitable contributions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine of over UAH 1 million.

In November, his salary amounted to more than UAH 550,000.

Every month, Kravchenko tries to make charitable contributions to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Supreme Court Chairman Stanislav Kravchenko wants to conduct an audit of the court.

Stanislav Kravchenko, the head of the criminal court of cassation as part of the Supreme Court, was elected as the new head of the Supreme Court.

On May 16, the Plenum of the Supreme Court supported the motion of no confidence in the head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of receiving a bribe in the amount of USD 2.7 million.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court, Stanislav Kravchenko, said that he will not move into the office of the ex-Chairman of the Court, Vsevolod Kniazev, who was detained for bribery and arrested.

The head of the Supreme Court also explained why he released the murderer of Gongadze from custody 20 years ago.