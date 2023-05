Judge Kravchenko Elected New Head Of Supreme Court. Who He Is

Stanislav Kravchenko, head of the cassation criminal court as part of the Supreme Court, was elected the new head of the Supreme Court.

This decision was made by the Plenum of the Supreme Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

108 judges out of 148 present at the plenum of the Supreme Court voted for Kravchenko's candidacy.

Kravchenko was elected head of the Supreme Court for a period of four years.

It should be noted that in 2017, the Public Integrity Council adopted a conclusion that at that time the candidate for the post of judge of the Supreme Court Kravchenko did not meet the criteria for integrity and professional ethics.

However, in November 2017, he was appointed a judge of the Cassation Criminal Court as part of the Supreme Court.

Recall that the Plenum of the Supreme Court on May 16 supported the motion of lack of confidence in the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, who is suspected of receiving a bribe of USD 2.7 million.

At the same time, his powers as the head of the Supreme Court were terminated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the secretary of the First Chamber of the Cassation Civil Court as part of the Supreme Court Dmytro Luspenyk became the acting head of the Supreme Court in accordance with the law.