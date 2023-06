Stanislav Kravchenko, the Head of the Supreme Court wants to audit the court.

He stated this in an interview to Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"First you need to look at the situation as a whole, conduct an audit to see the overall picture of the activity of the Supreme Court, because before that I saw only the direction of the Cassation Criminal Court. It was for this purpose that the head of staff was appointed at my initiative to start this work, since the powers of the previous head of staff ended back in March 2023. Also, the first deputy head of staff was appointed, which was not previously in the Supreme Court," said Kravchenko.

He hopes that this uncertainty in the administration of the court will end and the court will work no less effectively than it worked before.

He also plans to hold elections for the chairman of the Cassation Criminal Court.

"Of course, according to the results of the audit, innovations will be introduced that will concern the activities of the court. These innovations will be discussed with the judges and aimed at effective work of the Armed Forces, restoring trust in the institution," the head of the court stressed.

