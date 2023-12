In the aggressor country of russia, presidential elections will be held on March 17, 2024. The russians want to hold them, including on the occupied territory of Ukraine.

The announcement appeared on the website of the Federation Council.

"In fact, this decision marks the beginning of the pre-election campaign," said Valentina Matvienko, speaker of the upper house of the parliament.

According to russian legislation, presidential elections are scheduled by the Federation Council no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before the day of voting.

The russian dictator has already announced that he wants to run for office. This will allow him to remain in power until at least 2030. Putin became the president of russia in 1999, when Boris Yeltsin handed him the power. He has been in power longer than any other russian ruler since Joseph Stalin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, dictator vladimir putin increased the number of the armed forces of the russian federation by 137,000 servicemen.

A month later, in September of the same year, putin announced the beginning of "partial" mobilization.

And already in mid-October, he announced the end of mobilization. Allegedly, 300,000 people were drafted into the armed forces of the russian federation.