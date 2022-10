Putin Announces 300,000 People Mobilization Completion By November, Absence Of Plans For Further Mobilization

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that 222,000 people have already been mobilized and predicted the completion of the mobilization of the declared 300,000 people by November.

According to the Kremlin's Telegram channel, Putin said this to reporters at the end of a working visit to Astana (Kazakhstan).

"Currently, the forces-formers have 222,000 people mobilized out of 300,000. I think that within about two weeks all mobilization measures will be completed," he said.

Putin noted that additional mobilization is not yet planned.

"Nothing extra is planned. There have been no proposals from the Ministry of Defense on this and in the near future I do not see any need," he said.

According to him, "nonsense" during mobilization is associated with old forms of accounting, which have not been updated for decades.

He added that the information base is already being updated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that 300,000 reservists would be called up during partial mobilization.