Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the number of military personnel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation by 137,000 people. The decree takes effect in 2023.

This is evidenced by a document published on the legal information portal.

According to the text of the document, Putin instructed to increase the staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to 2,039,758 people, of which 1,150,628 are military personnel.

Putin last signed a similar decree in late 2017. Then he instructed to establish the number of the armed forces at 1,902,758 people.

At that, 1,013,628 of them were supposed to be military personnel.

Putin also instructed the government of the aggressor country to provide for the allocation of funds from the budget to implement an increase in the number of the armed forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that due to the lack of those wishing to fight, the Russian command was forced to equip the infantry with sailors and missile personnel.

We also reported that, according to the Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Russian Federation insists on conducting a general mobilization of Russians due to huge losses in Ukraine.