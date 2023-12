Defense Intelligence tells about state of health of Marianna Budanova, who survived poisoning

Currently, the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, Marianna is in a satisfactory condition. The woman recently experienced heavy metal poisoning.

Andrii Yusov, the spokesman of the Defense Intelligence, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"The completed course of treatment in the Ukrainian clinic and thanks to the fact that they contacted and responded in time, thanks to the professionalism of the Ukrainian doctors, now everything is fine," Yusov noted.

Next, Marianna will be under medical supervision. For a long time, she will have to see a doctor for a long time.

In addition, the spokesman said that an internal investigation is currently underway, which is being conducted by the internal security unit of the Defense Intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement agencies are not investigating Marianna Budanova's poisoning - this is being done by the Defense Intelligence.

Bellingcat is conducting its own investigation into the poisoning of Budanov's wife.

It is known that Marianna Budanova was poisoned with arsenic and mercury.

At the same time, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is alive and well and was not poisoned.

Marianna Budanova was hospitalized due to heavy metal poisoning.