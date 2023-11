The wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned with arsenic and mercury.

Valerii Kondratiuk, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and Defense Intelligence, told about this on the air of Radio NV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have confidential information that was not known yet. The poisoning occurred with heavy metals. During the tests, such metals as arsenic and mercury were detected," Kondratiuk said.

According to him, not only Budanov's wife was poisoned, but also several employees of the Defense Intelligence responsible for operations against russia.

"It's not about the bodyguards who were, for example, with Budanov's wife. It's about no less high-ranking people - heads of individual departments who are responsible specifically for operations against russia in the Defense Intelligence," Kondratiuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is alive and well and was not poisoned.

Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, was hospitalized due to heavy metal poisoning.

In August, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that he lives with his wife in his office.