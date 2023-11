The head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is alive and well and was not poisoned.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by intelligence sources.

"He was not hurt," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the head of the Defense Intelligence is very worried about the fact that his wife Marianna was poisoned and is undergoing treatment.

Budanov previously stated that he and his wife live in his office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, was hospitalized due to heavy metal poisoning.

In August, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he lives with his wife in his office.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, said that the russians have repeatedly attempted to assassinate the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in recent years.

In January, Budanov said that he had survived at least 10 attempts on himself, which forced him to lead a cautious and non-public lifestyle.