Law enforcement agencies will not investigate the poisoning of Marianna, the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, and employees of the Defense Intelligence.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in several law enforcement agencies.

"We are not involved and we are unlikely to investigate," said interlocutors in law enforcement agencies that conduct such investigations.

According to the sources, no criminal proceedings were opened regarding the poisoning, and the Defense Intelligence independently conducted its own internal investigation and did not forward any statements to law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bellingcat is conducting its own investigation into the poisoning of Budanov's wife.

The wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned with arsenic and mercury.

At the same time, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, is alive and well and was not poisoned.

Marianna Budanova was hospitalized due to heavy metal poisoning.

Poisoning by heavy metals after the hospitalization of the wife of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was also found in several employees of the Defense Intelligence.