The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, announced that the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, initiated a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This was reported by the Hungarian publication Telex.

According to the Minister, "Orban is happy to hold talks with anyone, including former leaders of foreign states, and that Hungary does not want to be an obstacle to such meetings."

Szijjarto noted at the parliamentary hearings that the meeting should have taken place on Poroshenko's initiative. At the same time, he did not discuss the topics of the meeting, which did not take place.

"Let's not indulge in such science fiction," added the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

We will remind, on December 1, the border guards did not let Poroshenko go to international meetings, because the permission of the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada for a business trip was canceled. Poroshenko said that he has scheduled meetings in the United States and Poland regarding the financing of military aid and the unblocking of borders, respectively. Poroshenko called the aborted trip "a blow to the country's defense capability."

The Security Service of Ukraine published an official comment on the reasons for restricting former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko's ability to travel abroad. In particular, the department said, Petro Poroshenko planned to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who "systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position, is a "friend of putin" and calls for the lifting of sanctions against the russian federation."

Meanwhile, the representative of the Hungarian government, Zoltan Kovacs, responded to the explanation of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the reason for the non-travel abroad of the former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, the current member of the Verkhovna Rada and the leader of European Solidarity, and stated that Ukraine is not ready for membership in the European Union.