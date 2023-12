Poroshenko not allowed to leave Ukraine for Poland and US

Border guards did not allow former president Petro Poroshenko to leave Ukraine for international meetings, since the permission of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada for a business trip was canceled.

Poroshenko announced this on his Facebook on Friday, December 1.

"Again theater of absurdity on the border. I have a business trip signed by the head of the Verkhovna Rada, but the border guards did not let me through. I am far from the idea that the border guards acted on their own initiative. Everyone can guess who canceled the document signed by the speaker of parliament," the politician wrote.

Poroshenko said that he had meetings planned in the United States and Poland on financing military assistance and unlocking borders, respectively. A meeting with new House Speaker Mike Johnson was also disrupted, he said. Poroshenko called the disrupted trip "a blow to the country's defense capability."

