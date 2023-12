The representative of the Hungarian government, Zoltan Kovacs, responded to the explanation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) regarding the reason for the non-travel abroad of the former President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, the current member of the Verkhovna Rada and the leader of European Solidarity, and stated that Ukraine is not ready for membership in the European Union.

He wrote about this on the social network X (Twitter).

“In response to the statement published on the Security Service of Ukraine website: Hungary does not wish to play any part in President Zelenskyy’s internal political struggles. News reports such as this and these political purges are yet another indication that Ukraine is not yet ready for European Union membership,” it says in the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine published an official comment on the reasons for restricting former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko's ability to travel abroad. In particular, the department said, Petro Poroshenko planned to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who "systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position, is a "friend of putin" and calls for the lifting of sanctions against the russian federation." Russia planned to use the results of this meeting in its IPSO against Ukraine.

Border guards did not allow Poroshenko to attend international meetings, as the Verkhovna Rada speaker's business trip permit was revoked.

Sources of the Ukrainian News Agency in the police and border service reported that Poroshenko, while crossing the border with Poland at the Krakovets checkpoint, was rude to the border guards and tried to drive in the opposite lane of traffic.