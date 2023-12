The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has published an official comment on the reasons for restricting former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko from traveling abroad.

As you know, on December 1, Poroshenko was unable to get to Poland, which caused a scandal at the border crossing.

"The SSU and intelligence agencies of Ukraine received information about the preparation of provocations on the international stage by russian special services aimed at Ukraine... Among the enemy's plans is the involvement of certain Ukrainian politicians in the IPSO during their visits to third countries," the SSU press service reported.

According to the agency, Petro Poroshenko planned to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who "systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position, is a "friend of putin" and calls for the lifting of sanctions against the russian federation." Russia planned to use the results of this meeting in its IPSO against Ukraine.

"The SSU appealed to the Office of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with a proposal to take into account information about the enemy's plans during the organization and approval of foreign missions of Ukrainian delegations. Therefore, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada did not grant permission for a foreign business trip to a Ukrainian MP who was supposed to become a tool in the hands of russian special services," the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, border guards did not allow former President Petro Poroshenko to attend international meetings, as the Verkhovna Rada speaker's business trip permit was revoked. Poroshenko himself called the situation "a theater of the absurd at the border."