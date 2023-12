The situation in Ukraine may worsen due to insufficient support from the West.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this during an interview with the German television channel Das Erste.

"We also need to be prepared for bad news. Wars develop in stages. But we must support Ukraine in both good and bad times," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg stressed that increasing the production of ammunition is "crucial." He noted that the allies should continue to support Ukraine in the war unleashed by russian president vladimir putin. According to him, Ukraine's support is in favor of the North Atlantic Alliance itself.

"We need to understand that if president putin wins, tragedy awaits Ukraine. But it will also be dangerous for us. Therefore, it is in our own interests for Ukraine to survive," the Secretary General emphasized.

Stoltenberg believes that there have been no significant shifts at the front over the past few months. However, this, according to him, does not mean that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not achieved any success during the counteroffensive.

When asked how the Armed Forces of Ukraine should act in such a difficult situation, Stoltenberg forwarded the adoption of operational decisions to Ukrainians and their military leadership.

"I think that one of the problems that we should solve is the fragmentation of the European defense industry," said Jens Stoltenberg, adding that Western countries are now "not able to work together as closely as they should."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that russian dictator vladimir putin will again try to use winter as a weapon in the war against Ukraine.

In September, a number of Eastern and Northern European countries, including Finland, drastically increased the procurement of fifth-generation F-35 American fighters amid russia's war in Ukraine.

Also on September 29, it was reported that Romania was strengthening its eastern borders of the Danube with additional air defense installations.