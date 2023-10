Russian dictator vladimir putin will again try to use winter as a weapon in the war, so Ukraine first of all needs air defense. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this before the start of the meeting in the Ramstein format, European Pravda reports.

"First of all, we need today to mobilise more support for Ukraine, and as President Zelenskyy just said, this is about air defence, it’s about artillery, it’s about ammunition," he said.

He welcomed the new announcements, which have been heard in the last few days from Romania, from Germany.

"I expect more NATO allies to make further announcements today for more support to Ukraine because we need to sustain and step up the support," he said.

"Air defence is critical to protect the cities, the economy, the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, and that helps them to help themselves, because then their economy can function, then things can work in Ukraine and that will help the Ukrainians to produce, to trade, to function as a normal country and that will increase their ability to finance and to provide also ammunition for themselves for the war," Stoltenberg emphasized.

"What we are seeing now is that President Putin is preparing once again to use winter as a weapon of war, meaning attacking the energy system, the gas infrastructure. We need to prevent that and with more advanced and increased capabilities for air defence, we can make a big difference," he added.

Recall that the United States persuaded Ukraine in 2024 to redesign the processes of weapons and public procurement of the Ministry of Defense to NATO standards.