A number of countries in Eastern and Northern Europe, including Finland, which recently joined NATO, have dramatically increased purchases of American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets amid russia's war in Ukraine.

In particular, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala announced the decision to purchase 24 such aircraft from the USA. It is planned to spend about CZK 150 billion (USD 6.5 billion) for this. The first F-35s will be ready in 2029. At the same time, Czech pilots will begin training for them in the USA. The fighters will arrive in the Czech Republic in batches from 2031 to 2035.

Fiala clarified that the purchase decision was made "on the basis of the army's recommendation."

"The government considers ensuring the security of our citizens and our country in general as one of its main obligations. And the best way to do this is by modernizing our army and providing it with what it really needs," said the Prime Minister.

On September 26, Romania announced its intention to buy 48 F-35 fighter jets from the United States. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic sent a request to the Parliament for approval of the transaction. The first batch - 32 combat aircraft - will cost the country's budget EUR 6.14 billion, 16 more will be purchased later. This is the largest acquisition of weapons in the history of Romania. Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar clarified that F-35 aircraft will arrive in the country in 2032.

Earlier, Poland signed a contract with the US for the supply of 32 F-35 fighter jets for USD 4.6 billion. In April of this year, the Minister of Defense of the Republic Mariusz Blaszczak announced that the first aircraft will be ready in 2024. In addition, on September 25, the country signed an agreement with the F-35 manufacturer - Lockheed Martin - on the supply of Apache helicopters.

"Poland will soon have 96 Apaches. It will be the largest fleet of these helicopters outside the United States," Blaszczak said.

In 2022, Finland signed an agreement to purchase 64 F-35 fighter jets. The total amount of the contract is about EUR 10 billion. The aircraft will start arriving in the country from 2026.

Also, this summer Denmark announced plans to replace its F-16s with F-35s earlier than originally planned. Earlier, the country ordered 27 fifth-generation fighters from the USA. The first four F-35s arrived at Skrydstrup Airfield on September 14. The full supply will be completed by 2027.

Norway also replaced its F-16s with F-35s. The contract for the purchase of 52 fighter jets with a total cost of USD 10 billion was signed back in 2018. According to the contract, Norway was supposed to receive six new F-35s from the US annually. The main base of these fighters is located at Orland Airfield in Trondelag. The F-35 fleet should reach full combat readiness in 2025.

All these countries are part of NATO. Thus, in the future, 247 F-35 fighters will be stationed near the russian borders.