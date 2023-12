Vladimir Putin has a new plan to destabilize the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which involves igniting a major migration crisis on the borders of new NATO member Finland.

This is reported by Times of India and Hardwo.

In November, Finland announced the closure of four of its eight road border crossings with russia due to a sharp increase in the number of asylum seekers in the country, which Helsinki says are ploys to push migrants to the border. Reuters reported that Finnish officials believe that the russian federation is directly involved in the arrival of migrants.

"Increasing migration could undermine the political unity of the EU and NATO, as member states have different views and capabilities to deal with the influx of migrants. This could lead to internal conflicts and a weakening of the collective position against russian aggression. A significant increase in migration could force NATO and European countries to switch focus and resources from defense and external security to domestic security and border control, potentially weakening their position against russian military action," the statement said.

After decades of neutrality, Finland became NATO's 31st member in April this year. It was prompted to join the alliance by the threat from russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the publications remind.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, described the current situation as "obvious hybrid warfare tactics" similar to the events on the Polish border in 2021 involving russia and Belarus. This tactic, according to ISW, "is probably similarly aimed at destabilizing NATO."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that russian dictator vladimir putin will again try to use winter as a weapon in the war against Ukraine.

In September, a number of Eastern and Northern European countries, including Finland, dramatically increased their purchases of fifth-generation American F-35 fighter jets against the background of russia's war in Ukraine.

Also, on September 29, Romania strengthens its eastern frontiers of the Danube with additional air defense installations.