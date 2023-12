Stefanchuk says that members of Poroshenko's party go on business trips abroad more than he does

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, in response to the complaints of European Solidarity about not being allowed to go on a business trip outside of Ukraine, published statistics on the departure of MPs abroad. According to it, some members of Petro Poroshenko's party go on business trips abroad more than Stefanchuk himself.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

"I just returned from an important visit to the European Parliament, where I witnessed how the national airwaves were filled with the hysterical moaning of some MPs regarding the allegedly arbitrary restriction of their business trips outside of Ukraine and the accusation of the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine almost of usurping the international track. Therefore, I believe, that it is necessary to understand this," the message says.

Thus, Stefanchuk explains that the person who represents the Ukrainian Parliament in international relations is the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. At the same time, a MP of Ukraine can participate in inter-parliamentary diplomacy, in particular, by receiving a business trip outside of Ukraine, which takes place in agreement with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

He reports that, according to the latest statistical data, since the full-scale invasion, the Servant of the People faction, which consists of 235 MPs (52.22% of the composition of the Parliament), has received approval for 53.24% of business trips out of the total number of business trips, which is 4.23 business trips for one MP.

"For its part, the European Solidarity faction, which constantly complains about alleged "political persecution" and consists of 27 MPs (6% of the composition of the Parliament), received the approval of 9.74% of the total number of business trips, which is 6.7 business trips per one MP," Stefanchuk points out.

In addition, Stefanchuk reports that the representatives of European Solidarity are among the leaders on business trips:

Ivanna Klympush-Tsyntsadze (31 business trips outside of Ukraine, in which, out of 648 days of the full-scale war, she spent 172 days on foreign business trips, that is, more than every fourth day. It is noted that the MP in the "internal rating" by the number of business trips ranks third among all MPs;

Iryna Herashchenko (19 business trips lasting 101 days and 19th place);

Artur Herasymov (18 business trips lasting 128 days and 20th place);

Maria Ionova (18 business trips lasting 93 days and 21st place);

Oleksii Honcharenko (17 business trips lasting 118 days and 24th place), etc.

"At the same time, as the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (a person who has the exclusive constitutional right to represent the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in international relations), I also participate in international activities and am in 30th place in this rating," Stefanchuk added.

He called the mentioned complaints of representatives of European Solidarity manipulations and "a primitive type of political struggle, which is definitely not related to the concept of widely proclaimed parliamentary unity."

Stefanchuk reported that the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada moved to a more thorough consideration of applications for business trips outside Ukraine and sometimes refused to approve some "pseudo-business trips" against the background of controversial applications: the reasons are not related to inter-parliamentary activities, the excessive number of business days, etc.

Probably, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada also mentioned the situation with the travel ban on the former President of Ukraine, the leader of European Solidarity, Petro Poroshenko.

"So, a MP who is sent to a specific event, for example, to the USA, then declares that he has a number of his own political activities planned in several countries of the world to which he (she) was not sent and to which he (she) was not authorized by anyone on behalf of the Ukrainian Parliament.

In some places, another interesting trend is added to this, when another 7-8 members of the same faction (almost a third of the composition) apply for such trips outside of Ukraine together with him (her). ... At the same time, I, as the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, do not accept and will not tolerate the position of individual colleagues who for some reason decided that they are the exclusive "parliamentary MFA", arrogantly declaring that only they are the most effective, the most professional and the most expert," he wrote.

We will remind, on December 1, the border guards did not let Poroshenko go to international meetings, because the permission of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada for a business trip was canceled. Poroshenko said that he has scheduled meetings in the United States and Poland regarding the financing of military aid and the unblocking of borders, respectively. Poroshenko called the aborted trip "a blow to the country's defense capability."

The Security Service of Ukraine published an official comment on the reasons for restricting former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko's ability to travel abroad. In particular, the department said, Petro Poroshenko planned to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who "systematically expresses an anti-Ukrainian position, is a "friend of putin" and calls for the lifting of sanctions against the russian federation."

Meanwhile, the representative of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs responded to the explanation of the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the reason for the non-travel abroad of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the current member of the Verkhovna Rada and the leader of European Solidarity and stated that Ukraine is not ready for membership in the European Union.