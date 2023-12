Putin again increases size of russian army. This time for 170,000 people

Russian dictator vladimir putin signed a decree increasing the number of the armed forces of the russian federation by 170,000 to 1.3 million servicemen.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation on Friday, December 1.

According to putin's decree, the number of the armed forces of the russian federation increases by 170,000 people to 1,320,000 servicemen.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation hastened to declare that due to the increase in the number of armed forces, mobilization is not planned.

It is also alleged that there are no plans to significantly increase the conscription of citizens for military service.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation cited "the conduct of a special military operation" and "the ongoing expansion of NATO" as the reason for the increase in the number of armed forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, dictator vladimir putin increased the number of the armed forces of the russian federation by 137,000 servicemen.

A month later, in September of the same year, putin announced the beginning of "partial" mobilization.

And already in mid-October, he announced the end of mobilization. Allegedly, 300,000 people were drafted into the armed forces of the russian federation.