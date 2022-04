USD 6 Million Bribe For Closing Case Against Zlochevskyi Transferred To Ukrainian Army

A USD 6 million bribe for closing the case against former Ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevskyi was transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

The money was under arrest, but on April 19, the High Anti-Corruption Court, at the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the SACPO, removed the arrest from them.

Millions of dollars have already gone to the military.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the court canceled the arrest of Zlochevskyi.