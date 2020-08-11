NACB Puts Ex-Environment Minister Zlochevskyi On Wanted List

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has put former environment minister, Mykola Zlochevskyi, on the wanted list.

This follows from the information posted in the wanted list base of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The date of his disappearance is February 2018.

The former minister is suspected of giving a bribe under Section 4 of Article 369 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has summoned Zlochevskyi for July 21-23.

Earlier, the NACB had served Zlochevskyi with a suspicion of organizing of giving a bribe of USD 5 million to Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, and Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, for dismissal of a case.

In June, the NACB and SACPO detained first deputy head of a State Tax Service department in Kyiv and two Zlochevskyi’s trustees on suspicion of giving a bribe worth USD 5 million to Kholodnytskyi and Sytnik for dismissal of the case.