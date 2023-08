Zlochevskyi sentenced to UAH 68,000 in fines for USD 6 million bribe to Sytnyk and Kholodnytskyi

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) approved a plea agreement between the prosecutor and former Minister of Ecology Mykola Zlochevskyi and sentenced him to a fine of UAH 68,000 for bribing ex-director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Artem Sytnyk and former head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) Nazar Kholodnytskyi to close the case against him.

Such a decision was made by the HACC on August 1, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court approved the plea agreement concluded between the prosecutor of the SACPO and the former Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

When making a decision, the court considered the interests of society.

Zlochevskyi was found guilty of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 3 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and a fine of UAH 68,000 was imposed.

In addition, in cooperation with the SACPO, as specified in the agreement, Zlochevskyi transferred UAH 500 million to the accounts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The court also canceled the arrest imposed by the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court on the funds.

The preventive measure chosen for the ex-minister in the form of detention - canceled.

The verdict can be appealed to the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court exclusively on the grounds provided for in Part 4 of Article 394 of the Criminal Procession Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court gave one year of probation to the accused in the Sytnyk and Kholodnytskyi bribery case and ordered to pay UAH 100 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The USD 6 million bribe for closing the case against Zlochevskyi was transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The HACC began to judge ex-Minister of Ecology Zlochevskyi in absentia.