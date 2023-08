Russian occupation troops are now trying to stockpile long-range weapons to continue shelling Ukraine.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in an interview with Obozrevatel.

"Russia is now again trying to stockpile long-range weapons in order to continue missile terror," he said.

Now, Skibitskyi noted, the invaders have changed the tactics of shelling.

"They combine different types of weapons during air attacks, but the number of missiles in one wave of strike has decreased. Also, Russians imitate launches, use false targets, conduct reconnaissance, including space. They seek to identify gaps in order to bypass our air defense system, or to damage our systems to protect threats from the air," the representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 14, the Russian army again attacked Odesa with cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, which caused several fires in the city. It is also known about the wounded.

The elimination of a fire after a night massive attack in Odesa was showed.

The South Operational Command named the target of the Russian attack on Odesa.