Russia has about 20% of the pre-war reserves of precision missiles, which is about 550 units, their potential is enough for 2-3 massive attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi said this in an interview with Delfi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They have Iskanders, they have Kh-101, Kh-555. According to our estimates, Russia has no more than 20% of the pre-war reserves and of what was produced during the war. This is approximately 550 units. Their potential is enough to carry out two or three massive strikes in the amount of more than 80 missiles," he said.

Skibitskyi noted that last time the enemy fired less than 30 precision missiles at Ukraine, which may indicate the inability to replenish the arsenals of missiles in time.

"They went the other way: to cover such shortages, they now use kamikaze drones, both Iranian-made and theirs. The Russians began to remake S-300 and S-400 missiles and launch them as surface-to-surface missiles. These are not accurate weapons, but destructive," Skibitskyi explained.

He added that in the near future, missile attacks will threaten Ukraine more than a repeated offensive from Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine expects that Russia will more actively use airborne troops with the appointment of Valery Gerasimov as commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine instead of Sergei Surovikin.