The aggressor country, Russia, has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the Russians continue to produce several types of missiles, which allows them to replenish their stocks.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said this on the national telethon air.

According to him, Russia is actively producing Kh-101 cruise missiles.

"These are one of the newest missiles that Russia has. It is obvious that their production continues. Perhaps it is complicated by certain sanctions, but according to the Defense Intelligence and the General Staff, the enemy continues to manufacture the Kh-101," Ihnat said.

And Russia can no longer manufacture such missiles as the Kh-22 and Kh-555.

At the same time, the occupiers have hundreds of Soviet Kh-22 supersonic cruise missiles. Initially, they had 250 of these missiles, but since the start of the full-scale invasion, they have used about 150 of them.

Ihnat emphasized that Russia produces about 100 long-range missiles every month.

The Air Force spokesman did not specify whether Russia is producing P-800 Onyx anti-ship missiles. He only noted that this is an old development, which the Russians are probably modernizing and improving.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia was forced to change the tactics of using missiles because it could not produce them in sufficient quantity.

At the same time, at the beginning of the year, intelligence said that Russia had about half a thousand high-precision missiles in its arsenal.