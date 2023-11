Over the past month, the losses of the russian occupation forces are the highest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by the intelligence of Great Britain.

According to the agency, these losses of the russian occupiers are the result of the offensive on Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region. British intelligence cites data from the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which, in November, the average daily loss of russian troops amounted to 931 people per day.

Before that, the russian occupying army suffered the largest losses in March 2023, with an average of 776 killed occupiers per day - at the height of the fighting for Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region.

We will remind, according to the General Staff, during the day of November 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated or wounded another 750 russian occupiers at the front. The military also destroyed 7 tanks and 11 vehicles.

In addition, russian terrorist forces are using a lot of infantry to attempt an assault on Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, and have opened a fourth direction for the attack from the Donetsk side.

Earlier, Barabash said that Avdiyivka is turning into Maryinka, of which solid ruins have remained since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.