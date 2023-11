Russian terrorist forces are using a lot of infantry to attempt to storm Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, and have opened a fourth direction for the attack from the Donetsk side.

This was announced by the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash on the air of the national telethon on Friday, November 24.

Barabash said that every day the enemy inflicts dozens of artillery strikes on Avdiyivka, from 16 to 30 aerial bombardments. According to him, the russian invaders are sending very large forces to try to capture the city. Also, the russian military continues to use drones to monitor signs of life, such as smoke from stoves, and then direct guided air bombs and barrel artillery to these places. Shelling of military positions is much more active, hundreds of shelling per day, noted the head of the City Military Administration.

"They are storming from all directions: from the flanks, from the south, from the north, as they have done it before. They got to the industrial zone, plus they are trying to carry out certain assault actions from the Donetsk side through Spartak (a village near Avdiyivka). Well, really, they are storming from all sides. They use a lot of infantry. The equipment went to the industrial zone, the asphalt pavement there allows them. It is damaged, destroyed, but there is certain foundation. They let the equipment there," Barabash said.

Also, a lot of guided aerial bombs and cluster bombs have been used in the last few days. The third wave of the assault on Avdiyivka differs from the previous ones, as the occupiers are more trying to stretch the troops along the front line. Barabash believes that as soon as the weather conditions permit, the aggressor's troops will start using much more military equipment.

