The russian occupation army does not stop massive shelling of Avdiivka, Donetsk Region. The city turns into Mariinka, from which there are only ruins left since the start of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.

Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, spoke about this on the air of Suspilne.

According to him, in the past day alone, the russians fired 30 times at the territory of the community with artillery of various types. And the aircraft of the invaders launched 12 bomb attacks.

At the same time, russian troops purposefully shell the shelters of civilians, volunteer points and the only hospital in the city.

"The destruction of the local population is just going on. The city is being erased. Avdiivka is gradually turning into Mariinka, which no longer exists," Barabash emphasized.

He added that in the city, despite the massive shelling, there continue to be just under 1,500 civilians.

Recall that in early October, the russian occupation army launched a large-scale offensive on the Avdiivka axis in order to surround Avdiivka and the garrison that is in it.

More than a month later, russian troops were able to achieve limited successes north and southwest of Avdiivka.

For these successes, the occupiers paid a very heavy price. According to open sources, since the beginning of the offensive, the russians have lost more than 200 pieces of equipment near Avdiivka.

Losses of personnel of russian troops on the Avdiivka axis are estimated at more than 5,000 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russian troops lost more soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka than under Bakhmut.

We also reported that russian troops managed to get close to the eastern outskirts of the village of Stepove, which is located a few kilometers north of Avdiivka.