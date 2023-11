Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Monday morning, November 27, amounted to 750 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 325,580 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 tanks and 11 vehicles.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.11.23 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 325,580 (+750) people were eliminated;

tanks - 5,520 (+7) units;

armored combat vehicles - 10,282 (+3) units;

artillery systems - 7,875 (+1) units;

MLRS - 907 units;

air defense equipment - 597 units;

aircraft - 323 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5,905 (+4) units;

cruise missiles - 1,565 units;

ships/boats - 22 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,299 (+11) units;

special equipment - 1,113 units.

We will remind you that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive in the Kherson axis and in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in occupying a number of russian positions.