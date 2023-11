The investigation is verifying whether businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is involved in the illegal storage of weapons and ammunition.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As can be seen from the materials of the court proceedings, the main unit of detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine is carrying out a pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings dated August 11 on the grounds of criminal offenses provided for in Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 200, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (carrying, storage, acquisition, transfer or sale of firearms (except for smoothbore hunting), ammunition, explosives or explosive devices without a permit provided for by law).

At the same time, Kolomoiskyi was not served with the suspicion under this article, but is suspected of committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 200, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor admitted that Kolomoiskyi's preventive measure was changed because the National Anti-Corruption Bureau took over the case.

The Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts of criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, and served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody and the bail was increased 8 times to UAH 4 billion.