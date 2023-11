Ukraine has formed mixed medical commissions aimed at assisting in the release of Ukrainian prisoners. However, for their activities, the same commissions should be created by the aggressor state, which does not want to return even its citizens.

This is stated in the message of the Facebook account of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Friday, November 24.

The Office of the Ombudsman held a meeting with the families of the defenders of the Zmiinyi island, where the return of Ukrainian soldiers from russian captivity was discussed. Relatives noted that they are concerned about the stop in the repatriation of prisoners of war on both sides, as well as the conditions for holding Ukrainian defenders by the enemy. Families are ready to contact international organizations and third countries in order to budge the issue of returning defenders of Ukraine.

"Now Ukraine has formed mixed medical commissions aimed at helping in the release of Ukrainian prisoners. However, in order for this mechanism to work, they must be created by the enemy side. Unfortunately, the activities of Ukrainian bodies and departments in returning the defenders home face russian reluctance to return even their citizens," the statement said.

But the work on returning will continue until the return home of all Ukrainian soldiers, said the Representative of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies Oleksandr Kononenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine returned 42 more defenders and 2 civilians from captivity, among them were wounded, whom the enemy tortured.

In July, Ukraine returned from the captivity of the aggressor state of russia two children, 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and two civilians.

On August 21, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said that Ukraine returned more than 2,500 defenders men and women from russian captivity.