Ukraine Returns 42 Defenders And 2 Civilians From Captivity, Among Them Are Wounded Whom Enemy Tortured

Ukraine managed to bring home 42 more defenders and 2 civilians, among them there are wounded, whom the enemy tortured in captivity.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another prisoner exchange. We managed to bring home 44 of our people. Among them are 36 privates and sergeants and 6 officers. These are military, border guards, national guardsmen, sailors. People defended Mariupol, Azovstal, Kherson Region, fought with the enemy in the East. We also released two civilians," he said.

Yermak noted that among the released there are wounded who were tortured by the enemy in captivity, there are also two men whose wives were previously released from captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, in turn, reported that among those released from captivity was a military surgeon who performed surgeries to the wounded in a military hospital in Mariupol and organized mass medical care.

One of the released, the commander of a branch, was threatened with the so-called "trial" with imprisonment for a long period of time.

Thus, Ukraine has returned 2,279 Ukrainians from Russian captivity since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had returned 2,235 Ukrainians from Russian captivity since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

On April 16, it became known about the great Easter exchange of prisoners. Ukraine returned 130 troops.

On April 10, Ukraine returned 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity.