Ukraine has returned more than 2,500 defenders men and women from russian captivity.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov told Ukrainian News Agency about this in an interview.

"More than 2,500 defenders men and women were returned from Russian captivity. But for this there must be a desire of the regime in russia in order to return our prisoners and comply with conventions and international law. The problem is that despite shoigu's statement, the russian authorities do not ask about many russian prisoners, do not care about them, and so on," Yusov said.

He also gave an assessment of the statement of russian defense minister sergei shoigu regarding the goals of the so-called SVO (so called ‘special operation’), who said that its goal is the release of the russian military from captivity.

"Beautiful in its idiocy statement. That is, first it was necessary to attack Ukraine, commit a huge number of war crimes, lose hundreds of thousands of their military and give thousands of prisoners to Ukraine, and then announce the goals of the so-called SVO - the return of russian prisoners. Well, so do not attack and there will be no prisoners. This is a simple logic that even peskov, medvedev and shoigu would have to understand. Little to say, in particular, that if this topic is publicly voiced by the leadership of the russian federation, then internal research shows that the topic is really important and sensitive for the russian population, that is, it begins to be threatening to the regime. Therefore, they try to communicate it. But the same russian population should understand the absurdity of this thesis in general. Ukraine is ready to return russian prisoners and is doing so. The coordination headquarters is working, exchanges are ongoing," said Yusov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, some prisoners of the aggressor state of russia, currently in Ukraine, express a request not to transfer them to the russian federation until the expiration of the military contract or in general until the end of the war.

Ukraine returned 42 more defenders and 2 civilians from captivity, among them there are wounded whom the enemy tortured.

About 950 civilian hostages are still in captivity of the russians.