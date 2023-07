Ukraine returned from the captivity of the aggressor state of Russia two children, 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and two civilians.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, July 6.

"We managed to bring home from captivity 45 of our soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and two civilians. Among them are two officers, 41 privates and sergeant, a civilian employee of Azovstal and a Territorial Defense officer from Kherson. We are returning the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. There are wounded warriors. Also military from the Donetsk, including Bakhmut, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv directions. Each of them is a hero," Yermak wrote.

Also, Ukrainian children illegally exported to the Russian Federation returned home - 6-year-old Renat and 10-year-old Varvara, whose mother is a combat medic, were released during a large exchange in October 2022, the head of the Office of the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, during another exchange of prisoners with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, 95 defenders returned to Ukraine.

On April 28, Ukraine returned 11 border guards and 2 national guardsmen from captivity of the Russian Federation.

In addition, on April 26, Ukraine managed to bring home 42 more defenders and 2 civilians whom the enemy tortured in captivity.