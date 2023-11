In Ukraine, another Patriot air defense system will be deployed in the winter to strengthen air defense to protect the energy network.

The German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger has said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Jaeger noted that Germany continues to support Ukraine and help with the protection of the power system before the approaching winter, which can become very difficult for the state due to russian aggression.

"I have already spoken about our support for air defense. In addition to the IRIS-T systems mentioned, another Patriot system from Germany will be deployed here in winter," the ambassador said.

According to him, Germany provided significant financial support to prepare Ukraine's power system for winter, sending a total of EUR 200 million to the Energy Support Fund, which is the largest contribution. The total amount of support for last winter is EUR 260 million, and this winter will reach about EUR 300 million, Yeager said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the German government announced the transfer to Ukraine of two more launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and missiles for them.

On November 22, Germany updated the list of military assistance transferred to Ukraine.

On November 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were new support packages for Ukraine and a coalition of air defense development was created based on the results of the 17th meeting in the Ramstein format.