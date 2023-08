Ukraine receives two more Patriot air defense systems from Germany

The German government has announced the transfer to Ukraine of two more launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and missiles for them. It follows from a statement on the website of the Government of Germany on Wednesday, August 9.

“Funding for the security capacity building initiative is EUR 5.4 billion for 2023 (after EUR 2 billion for 2022), and additional approvals for commitments in subsequent years are EUR 10.5 billion. These funds should be directed primarily to military assistance to Ukraine," the statement said.

Germany handed over to Ukraine two more Patriot air defense systems and shells to them. Ukraine also received from Germany:

5 MARS II multiple rocket launchers with ammunition;

14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers;

2 Zuzana 2 wheeled self-propelled howitzers;

55,000 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD;

46 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD incl. 21,042 rounds;

2 air defense systems Iris-T SLM and missiles to them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the German government confirmed that the German Rheinmetall concern bought 50 previously written-off Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium for further transfer to Ukraine.

Recall, on June 16, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the Russian occupation army allegedly destroyed five Patriot systems during missile attacks on Kyiv.

On June 18, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that no Patriot air defense systems had been destroyed in Ukraine.