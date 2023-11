New support packages for Ukraine and coalition for development of air defense - Zelenskyy about Ramstein

On November 22, the 17th meeting was held in the Ramstein format. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that as a result there are new packages of support for Ukraine and the creation of a coalition for the development of air defense.

He said this in an evening video message, the press service of the President's Office cites.

"Today [November 22], another meeting was held in the Ramstein format - the 17th already. There are also new support packages for Ukraine - for our soldiers. This applies to projectiles and missiles, EW systems and drones, and new capacities for our air defense. The corresponding coalition has been created - coalition for the development of air defense. The leaders in its organization are Germany and France. I thank you for such leadership," Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked each country that participates in these efforts, which make it possible for Ukrainian cities and villages to be more protected from russian strikes.

"Not everything can be told publicly yet, but the Ukrainian air shield is getting stronger literally every month," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that in the near future he expects a report from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov on the results of the 17th Ramstein.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov stated during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) that over the past six weeks, the russian occupation army has lost 36,000 people in the war against Ukraine.

He also added that the weapons provided by the partners allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to change the situation at the front. The Minister noted Abrams, Challenger and Leopard tanks, Storm Shadow, SCALP and ATACMS missiles, as well as HIMARS missile systems.

Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is constantly becoming stronger and the country's air defense capabilities are constantly increasing, and the geography of cooperation for the sake of an air shield for Ukraine is very wide, although not everything can be told publicly now.