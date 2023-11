Germany updated the list of military aid transferred to Ukraine. In particular, the new package included 20 Marder armored combat vehicles with ammunition and more than 2,000 155-mm artillery shells.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

So, Germany transferred to Ukraine:

20 Marder armored combat vehicles with ammunition;

2380 shells of 155 mm caliber;

1 tank for demining Winsent-1;

2,428 cryptophones;

2 8x8 HX81 tractors and 2 semi-trailers;

9 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);

5 tracked carriers Warthog Ambulance;

2 ambulances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the Swiss government approved the application for the transfer of 25 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to the German manufacturer, Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH. The transfer of tanks is allowed on the condition that they do not end up in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on November 22, the 17th meeting was held in the Ramstein format. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that as a result there are new packages of support for Ukraine and the creation of a coalition for the development of air defense.