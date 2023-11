About UAH 175 billion will be allocated to the purchase of missile weapons and ammunition, which is one of the priorities of the defense budget for 2024, Deputy Minister of Defense Yurii Dzhyhyr said.

This was stated in a message on the Facebook account of the Ministry of Defense on Friday, November 24.

From the defense budget for 2024, it is planned to spend about UAH 80 billion on military equipment, about UAH 175 billion on missile weapons and ammunition. Another priority is the ongoing repair of damaged military equipment and the purchase of spare parts for it.

"The government has set the ministry the task of contracting weapons and military equipment from the Ukrainian manufacturer as much as possible. And according to our estimates, more than UAH 190 billion of the funds that will be contracted next year will remain with the domestic manufacturer," Dzhyhyr said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, the Ministry of Defense reported that the state budget for 2024 provides for UAH 1.16 trillion, 70% for military support, 20% for ammunition and weapons.

On November 23, the Ministry of Defense announced a tender for the purchase of 15,000 body armor for UAH 570 million.

On November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024, which includes UAH 1.7 trillion for defense and security.