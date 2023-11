70% of Defense Ministry 2024 budget will go to provide military, 20% - to ammunition and weapons

In the state budget for 2024, UAH 1.16 trillion is allocated for the Ministry of Defense, of which 70% will go to provide the military, 20% - to ammunition and weapons.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the budget of the Ministry of Defense for the next year (UAH 1.16 trillion) can be conditionally divided into three large packages, which corresponds to the approach of NATO countries.

"The first package is the procurement of ammunition and weapons, which is more than 20% of our defense budget. The second package is the largest - staff. Spending on people will be more than 70% of the budget. These are monetary support, additional payments for combat missions, training, catering for military personnel and providing real estate. The third package is operating costs. They include fuel, troop preparation, utility bills, current repairs," said Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024, which in particular provides UAH 1.7 trillion for defense and security, or 22.1% of GDP.