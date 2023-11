Defense Ministry plans to purchase 15,000 body armor for more than UAH 0.5 billion

The Ministry of Defense announced a tender for the purchase of 15,000 body armor for UHA 570 million.

The Ministry of Defense announced this in its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tender was announced according to a simplified procedure.

It is about the purchase of a modular body armor (Type 2, Level P, Kind 5, completeness: 1-5).

The purchase was divided into three lots.

In total, they plan to purchase 15,000 bulletproof vests.

Date and time of the start of submission of proposals: November 29, 2023 at 09:00 p.m.

Date and time of the end of the offer submission period: December 01, 2023 at 06:00 p.m.

The auction will be held after November 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military counter-intelligence of the Security Service, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, exposed a large-scale embezzlement of state money in Zakarpattia during the purchase of personal protective equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. With budget funds, the organizers of the event delivered 350 defective body armor to one of the military units of the region.

Production of a new type of body armor has begun in Ukraine.

In 2023, Ukraine will be able to independently provide all the needs of the defense forces in body armor and helmets.