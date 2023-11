The Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

276 MPs voted for the adoption of the law.

Budget revenues increased by UAH 22 billion and they amount to UAH 1.768 trillion, expenditures almost remained the same at UAH 3.35 trillion.

The deficit of the state budget before the second reading was reduced by UAH 22 billion and now amounts to UAH 1.57 trillion.

External borrowing was reduced by 103.5 billion (from USD 42.9 billion to USD 41 billion) to agree with the IMF.

The forecast for real GDP was reduced to 4.6% (in the first reading it was 5%).

The inflation forecast is 9.7% (in the first reading it was 10.8%).

Assumptions regarding the hryvnia exchange rate - an average of 40.7 UAH/USD for the year (it was 41.4 UAH/USD).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for January-October 2023, the state budget was implemented with a deficit in the amount of UAH 900.0 billion, including the general fund - in the amount of UAH 923.1 billion, against the planned deficit of the general fund for January-October 2023 in the amount of UAH 1,478.0 billion.