The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada increase the maximum number of the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) from 700 to 1000 people, providing, in particular, an increase in the number of people in charge from 500 to 750 people.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" on strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" was approved. The bill proposes to increase the maximum number of staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine from 700 to 1000 people, providing, in particular, for an increase in the number of people in charge from 500 to 750 people," he wrote.

Melnychuk noted that given the limited possibilities of financing under martial law, it is proposed to implement the above-mentioned consolidation of the staff by staging a competition to fill additional vacant positions.

The adoption of this bill is a requirement of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers provided in the draft state budget for 2024 an increase in the NABU funding by almost 50% to UAH 1.9 billion.