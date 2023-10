US encourages Ukraine to provide NACB with wiretapping capability before 2024

The United States encourages Ukraine within 3 months to increase the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) by at least 300 detectives and provide the Bureau with wiretapping capability.

This is stated in the list of priority reforms, which was transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers by the U.S. Embassy, a copy of which the Ukrainian News Agency obtained.

By 2024, the United States encourages Ukraine to increase the number of detectives by at least 300 people.

Ukraine is also encouraged to increase the forensic potential of the NACB in line with international standards and safeguards and create a public oversight council.

In addition, the United States encourages Ukraine to provide the NACB with wiretapping capability and preserve the NACB independence and exclusive investigative authority over high-profile corruption matters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States encourages Ukraine within 3 months to provide the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutors Office (SACPO) with separate powers to extradite suspects.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau wants to increase the staff by 300 people, from 700 to 1,000 people.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to increase funding for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau by almost 50%, or by UAH 600 million from UAH 1.2 billion to UAH 1.8 billion in 2024.