It Is Necessary To Increase Number Of NACB Employees To Strengthen Fight Against Corruption - Kryvonos

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Semen Kryvonos, states that in order to continue the effective fight against corruption, it is necessary to increase the number of the NACB employees.

This was announced by the press center of the NACB in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the further effective fight against corruption, legislative changes are needed, in particular regarding the increase in the number of employees. While work on these changes continues, the NACB is looking for resources within the organization," the director noted.

According to him, thanks to the reorganization, the bureau managed to free 20 positions for operatives and detectives.

This made it possible to create a separate department of detectives based in Dnipro.

Seven detectives, who will undergo competitive selection, will investigate top-level corruption crimes committed in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions, where the number of criminal proceedings has recently been increasing.

Kryvonos added that this will allow strengthening the fight against corruption in the region and increase the efficiency of the NACB as a whole, as well as optimize resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB exposed the head of the Supreme Court, Kniazev, for taking a USD 3 million bribe.

The NACB conducted searches and detained Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi.